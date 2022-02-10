Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 165.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,525,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $353,330.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,630. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

