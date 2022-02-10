Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,476 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after buying an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 441,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 439,016 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 187,055 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.52 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.27.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

