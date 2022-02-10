Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,691 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 2,357.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $81.82.

