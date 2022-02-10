Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,691.67.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. Adyen has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.