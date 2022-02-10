AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.52. 26,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

