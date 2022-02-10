AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ACM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.68. 19,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

