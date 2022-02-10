Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.16

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 2544552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.86) to €5.00 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 326,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

