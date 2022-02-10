Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.11). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,734. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $381.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

