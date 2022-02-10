Aeron (ARNX) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $9,017.94 and approximately $149,977.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00103921 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

