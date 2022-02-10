African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Shares Up 0.1%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.