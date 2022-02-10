AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.76, but opened at $123.25. AGCO shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 3,860 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Get AGCO alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.