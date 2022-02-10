Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $275.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $259.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $251.11 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.