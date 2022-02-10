Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 195

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.37) to GBX 195 ($2.64) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

AAF opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.90) on Monday. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.14 ($2.21). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

