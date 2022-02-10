Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.86. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

AKRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $703.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.