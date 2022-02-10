Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director James Michael Mcguire Purchases 17,800 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 573,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

