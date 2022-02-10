Akroma Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $24,988.51 and $50.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 60.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.21 or 0.07158509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00081189 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.