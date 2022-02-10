Algorand Hits Market Cap of $6.47 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $315.26 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00196620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00027333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.00401642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,005,098,483 coins and its circulating supply is 6,563,056,304 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

