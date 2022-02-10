Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($1.09). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allakos by 1,191.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Allakos by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.65. Allakos has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

