Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegheny's adjusted earnings per share and sales in the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is likely to benefit from strength in the High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) segment and demand growth in the Forgings business. Higher selling prices and increased market demand are also driving results in the Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) unit. Allegheny is also focused on improving cost structure. The company has efficiently managed capital expenditure, by adjusting its capital spending to meet the new demand levels. Allegheny is in the process of finishing several self-funded capital projects. Its exit from low-margin standard stainless sheet products is also expected to drive margins in the AA&S segment. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE:ATI opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

