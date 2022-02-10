Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells $303,092.48 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $303,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Clark Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.91. The stock had a trading volume of 174,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,441. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

