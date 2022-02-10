Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $522,058.58

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $522,058.58 and approximately $69,274.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.79 or 0.07036704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.22 or 0.99980935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

