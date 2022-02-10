Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,967 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

