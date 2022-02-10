Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 78,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QNST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $617.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

