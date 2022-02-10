Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 12.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FLDM opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

