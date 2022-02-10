Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $400.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

