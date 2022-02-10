Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives $260.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.00.

ALIZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($287.36) to €260.00 ($298.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.34. 432,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,223. Allianz has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

