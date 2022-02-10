Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 81.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 261,649 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

