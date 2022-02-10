Allot Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical daily volume of 443 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

ALLT opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

