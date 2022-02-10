Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lowered by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 6.4% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $51,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.76. 60,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

