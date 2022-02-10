Alpha Coin (APC) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $17,280.21 and $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,846.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.97 or 0.00802682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00228660 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00023104 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.