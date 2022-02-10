Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Altitude Acquisition worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $12,238,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,112,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,840,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 501,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,645,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

