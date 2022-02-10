Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,817,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,679,000 after buying an additional 406,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,550,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

MO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

