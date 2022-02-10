Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 688 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

