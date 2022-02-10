Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $61,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 207.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

