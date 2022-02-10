Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $14.08

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $14.61. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
