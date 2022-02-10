Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $14.08

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $14.61. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 118,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

