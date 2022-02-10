AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 178,624 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

