AMEPAY Trading Down 11.8% This Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $80,081.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

