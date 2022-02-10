American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 129.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

