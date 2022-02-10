American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.