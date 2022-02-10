American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Incyte by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

