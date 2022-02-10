American Century Companies Inc. Has $421,000 Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.