American Century Companies Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,067,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $198.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $190.95 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

