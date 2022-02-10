American Century Companies Inc. Has $448,000 Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 551.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $957.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

