American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,188,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,293,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,626,000 after buying an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,889,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.