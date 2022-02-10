American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.04

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 4073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

