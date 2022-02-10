American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.750-$10.750 EPS.

American Financial Group stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.20. 9,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.92. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $103.97 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

