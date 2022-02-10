Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post sales of $721.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.27 million to $730.00 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $523.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,477. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

