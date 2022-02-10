AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AMETEK has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.42. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

