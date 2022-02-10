Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $237.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.