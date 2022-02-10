AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.00. 5,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,931. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.